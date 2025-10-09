 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20322353 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfix:

-Fixed an issue in volcano where the circle could get stuck.

What's upcoming, in terms of patches/updates:

-Continuing to improve performance, gah.

-Fixing a bug with ultrawide, where the mouse doesn't work properly on startup

-Steam Deck update to try to get that coveted "Steam Deck Verified" badge

-Build for Mac

I'm working hard on the next games, which I should have something to say about before the end of the year. Updates are going to be slower, because I need to focus on making the new games.

Thank you all for playing!

FLEB

