-Fixed an issue in volcano where the circle could get stuck.
What's upcoming, in terms of patches/updates:
-Continuing to improve performance, gah.
-Fixing a bug with ultrawide, where the mouse doesn't work properly on startup
-Steam Deck update to try to get that coveted "Steam Deck Verified" badge
-Build for Mac
I'm working hard on the next games, which I should have something to say about before the end of the year. Updates are going to be slower, because I need to focus on making the new games.
Thank you all for playing!
FLEB
