POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
9 October 2025 Build 20322275 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Mech energy cap adjusted; now carries over all energy from previous levels into each stage
2. Shield system added to mechs
3. Damage and counter systems refined
4. Increased energy dropped from enemy corpses
5. Optimized game package size

