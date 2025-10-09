1. Mech energy cap adjusted; now carries over all energy from previous levels into each stage
2. Shield system added to mechs
3. Damage and counter systems refined
4. Increased energy dropped from enemy corpses
5. Optimized game package size
Update Log: 10/9/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update