9 October 2025 Build 20322201 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • You can now overcrit. Going over 100% crit chance gives you a guaranteed crit and a chance at another.

  • Styles no longer have a battlesense requirement to be unlocked.

  • Mission hall missions that are ready to hand in are now marked.

  • Added a multi-turn in option for mission hall missions.

  • The required recipes in the early game are now auto-learned instead of being added to the inventory.

  • Mo Haolong now asks the player before yoinking the core.

  • Added setting to make crafting numbers the default instead of percentages.

Balance Changes

  • Spiritual Resonance is now less punishing for deviating.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed many typos.

  • Fixed bottle storm mastery being applied twice.

  • Fixed characters not being clickable on locations with many buildings.

  • Fixed tooltips of crafting actions that modify how max stability is notified.

  • Fixed duplicating items when enchanting equipped items in a loadout.

  • Fixed QC droplet breakthrough requirements.

Changed files in this update

