You can now overcrit. Going over 100% crit chance gives you a guaranteed crit and a chance at another.

Styles no longer have a battlesense requirement to be unlocked.

Mission hall missions that are ready to hand in are now marked.

Added a multi-turn in option for mission hall missions.

The required recipes in the early game are now auto-learned instead of being added to the inventory.

Mo Haolong now asks the player before yoinking the core.