Changes
You can now overcrit. Going over 100% crit chance gives you a guaranteed crit and a chance at another.
Styles no longer have a battlesense requirement to be unlocked.
Mission hall missions that are ready to hand in are now marked.
Added a multi-turn in option for mission hall missions.
The required recipes in the early game are now auto-learned instead of being added to the inventory.
Mo Haolong now asks the player before yoinking the core.
Added setting to make crafting numbers the default instead of percentages.
Balance Changes
Spiritual Resonance is now less punishing for deviating.
Bug Fixes
Fixed many typos.
Fixed bottle storm mastery being applied twice.
Fixed characters not being clickable on locations with many buildings.
Fixed tooltips of crafting actions that modify how max stability is notified.
Fixed duplicating items when enchanting equipped items in a loadout.
Fixed QC droplet breakthrough requirements.
