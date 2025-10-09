This time it's a small update, released earlier than planned, to quickly include the important Unity fix for the "CVE-2025-59489 security vulnerability".

But there’s also a nice little improvement: when you select multiple depots or factories of the same type, you can now change their item or recipe all at once!

We’ve also been discussing ideas for a possible big future update or DLC. Nothing decided yet, but some very exciting concepts are on the table! If you'd like to participate in these early discussions, join our Discord and opt in for the Advisor role. We regularly ask for their input on upcoming ideas.

But don't hesitate to join anyway: other Discord members are usually pinged only once every few years, for a new EA launch or release. And there is also a mailing list, also only used for those rare occasions.

Plan B - v1.0.3 build 1221

Major improvements:

- Added the Item/Recipe set button on a multi-selection of similar depots or factories items. Same for Backup Supply option.

Improvements:

- Undo a drag keeps containers (behaves as a drag - cannot be used to duplicate containers)

Balance:

- Cursor visibility: a little bigger, outline wider. Cursor build anim visible more often

- We can now click on minimap while building a road

Bugs fix:

- Updated Unity with its recent vulnerability fix

- Rectangle selection can go below the minimap

- Fixed rare issue with farms

- Cancelling a selection does not close an open item category build menu

Minor:

- Building error message delay set to 5s

- Fixed text spelling error