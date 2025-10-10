Woohoo! Finally we have first update, thankyou for all the players that already bought the game and play it so far, we've listened to your concern about our game and we've gradually fix it, there's so much to update so we're updating one step at a time. We're open for feedback and your thoughts about our game and our progress, you can find us at discord if we've not replying through steam community hub (sorry about this, we've just found out lots of question on community hub T_T) this is the change list for our updates.



Version 0.1.86



Change list:



We have update the current quest system.



Now if you completed some quest before the quest appear, it will counted as completed.



Make adjustment on certain pop up widget redaction (Gangster Negotiation widget) with proper line.



Make adjustment on redaction Quest UI widget in HUD with additional information.



Make adjustment on Expansion UI widget visual.



Make adjustment on Loan Certificate UI widget.



Make adjustment on Decoration item that can be built in bank area and vault area.



Make adjustment on Staff processing speed.



Make adjustment on Customer NPC if the bank is force closed by player, now they will go home immediately.



Make visual adjustment on which quest is active quest in Quest Log.



Make visual adjustment on Top Notification UI.



Make visual adjustment on New Loan Request UI.



Change Button text on Quest log content (from "Track" to "Show on HUD").



Change Security perception on thief event.



Change thief animation.



Change Facility visual on Customer Service desk and chair.



Change Facility visual on Teller desk and chair.



Change Facility visual on Customer chair for waiting room.



Change visual on Player's bed.



Add variation of trash spawned from NPC.



Fix Build item rules, there are item that can only be build in bank area only and item that can only be build in vault area only.



Fix missing Quest Log after load game.



Fix missing thumbnail and names on Decoration item.



Fix first Tutorial retriggering again in front of player's house after player came back from bank.



Fix Queue Machine visual on load game to corresponding bank operational status.



Fix Employee not giving Transactional experience to player.



Show game version on main menu.





Known Issues:



If you use your old save game, it will not automatically finish the quest of buying item, you still need to do it manually (sell the item, then buy it again at the shop)



Decoration item that can be build in bank area and vault area cannot be moved directly, but can be placed/build from inventory.







More content await! Make sure to wait for another update from us, bankers!