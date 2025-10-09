Hey Folks!

Update v0.14.5.14 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our "Inventory Overhaul" update, which includes several requested quality of life enhancements, plus fixes for tutorials, UIs, and other bugs.

Saves from v0.14.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.



Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

📢PDA Orders now work by dragging a selection box that fills with the order, instead of painting like a pencil.

📢Holding F now force-walks to a tile, instead of picking up item in that tile.

Crew on different ship than captain should once again be able to pick up items in inventory UI.

Ships with even-sized placeholders should no longer glitch on loading, causing rooms, walls, and pathfinding to break.

Tutorial should no longer get stuck if the user restarts their game without closing the app.

Equipping a lamp in the left hand while a PDA is in the forearm will correctly affect lighting now.

📢QAB now has an option to manually resume task on that object, if applicable.

📢QAB install keeps game paused until item is placed now.

Crew shouldn't interrupt captain with work complaints if the captain is busy now.

Prox and tracking alarms now work for crew when captain is on another ship.

📢Clicking an inventory window anywhere now brings that window to the front.

Shift clicking large items on the floor no longer swaps with dolly in drag slot, if dolly has room.

Right-clicking with PDA order on cursor clears cursor first, then closes PDA.

Right-clicking portrait once again opens the MTT.

Selling cargo no longer gets the cargo UI stuck.

Aerodynamic walls no longer cause NAV UI to stutter as much.

AI pilots should run out of fuel less often now.

AI ships shouldn't yo-yo near docking targets any more.

Yellow coveralls now have an inventory action.

More UI feedback if player attempts to walk while paused.

One of the bigger changes here is to how the PDA orders work, and has been a long-time player request. It is now possible to paint orders/installed items by dragging a box, and that box will fill with the order. Previously, users had to paint individual tiles like using a pencil, and this could be very time-consuming. Hopefully, now it'll be much faster to do large tasks and ship layouts, while still allowing precision work with individual tiles and dragging straight lines.

Right-click also now clears the cursor first, instead of clearing the cursor and closing the PDA while in PDA orders mode.

Players also requested a way to force walk to a tile that is occupied by an item. With the inventory open, the character would default to picking up the item if the tile was occupied, making walking in messy environments harder.

Furthermore, there was a bug preventing crew from picking up items if they were too far away from the captain. This is now also fixed. And some players noticed inventory windows could get stuck behind others, making them hard to separate, so we made any clicked window pop to the front for easier repositioning.

And, at long last, shift-clicking large objects will no longer swap with the dolly in the drag slot, if there's room!

A more subtle bug with big implications was also fixed. Sometimes, if a ship had a placeholder on it of even tile dimensions, that ship would incorrectly load, causing all kinds of gas, pathfinder, and other issues. This is now fixed.

Our tutorial system had a bug after the last big patch which prevented tutorials from completing if the user quit to main menu and started a new game. This should now work normally again.

The left hand slot will now appropriately show lighting effects if there is a lamp in both the forearm PDA slot and hand slot.

The QAB had two player suggestions implemented. One is a button to manually resume a task that was abandoned, which previously wasn't possibly without using AUTOTASK. The other was to keep the game paused when Install was chosen, until the item was placed.

Plus several other fixes to ship AIs, UIs, etc.



As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!



Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC