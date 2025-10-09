 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20322089 Edited 9 October 2025 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a small update today:

  • Fix for Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489. More info on this is provided by Steam here.

  • New Undo option has been added to the Animal Maker. Undo your changes from the Edit dropdown.

Changed files in this update

