Just a small update today:
Fix for Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489. More info on this is provided by Steam here.
New Undo option has been added to the Animal Maker. Undo your changes from the Edit dropdown.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Just a small update today:
Fix for Unity security issue CVE-2025-59489. More info on this is provided by Steam here.
New Undo option has been added to the Animal Maker. Undo your changes from the Edit dropdown.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update