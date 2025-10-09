 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20322031 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Update: Adjustment on pin physics to help it be more realistic.

  • Update: Changed the bag of the basic player from Quick Play for more diversity.

  • Fixed: Modification on system to correct pin physics being "flat" on some computers.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3681581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link