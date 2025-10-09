 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20322014
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the app could freeze when opening the Multiplayer Host setup screen.

  • Fixed an issue where UI scroll speed was slow on Windows.

  • Changed the “FUGU” playlist to distribution-disabled.

Changed files in this update

