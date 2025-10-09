Fixed an issue where the app could freeze when opening the Multiplayer Host setup screen.
Fixed an issue where UI scroll speed was slow on Windows.
Changed the “FUGU” playlist to distribution-disabled.
Update 2.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
