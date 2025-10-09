 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20321934 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reword loadout screen so that is more usable
  • Subsystems now have 3d models
  • Show more useful information about subsystems offered as rewards
  • Fix various layout issues in menus

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041591
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3041592
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
  • Loading history…
