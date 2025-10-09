New Additions
Added a task skip button on the task interface to skip tasks that cannot be completed due to abnormal causes.
Added prompts when bottlenecks are removed.
Added a camera effect when breaking the restriction of the Immortal's Former Residence.
Modifications
Modified the visual performance of the Golden Wheel Slash ripple effect.
Reduced the materials required for upgrading the core.
Adjusted the opening sequence to zoom in closer, reducing manual operation time.
Added level requirements for using the Breakthrough Pills needed for realm advancement.
Improved client-side saving.
Slightly nerfed the skill effects of [BOSS - Cong Cong].
Moderately enhanced the damage and effects of all Five Elements spell skills.
Removals
Removed useless ice sculptures.
Removed the mechanism where the Mana Shield did not refresh its shield value.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players couldn't attack after changing a broken weapon.
Fixed a bug preventing the completion of "[Task - Immortal's Former Residence] Step 3: Find the [Cultivation Method] in the former residence."
Fixed a bug where the attack ability could not end.
Fixed abnormal building health issues.
Fixed a bug where the Hunger debuff was not displayed.
Fixed an issue with abnormal spell key assignment.
Fixed an issue where the Earth Spike spell's multiple cast effect was not working.
Fixed an issue where the Fire Blaze spell did not follow the player's movement.
Fixed the incorrect description of the pill required for breaking through from Qi Refining Level 9 to Level 10.
