New Additions

Added a camera effect when breaking the restriction of the Immortal's Former Residence.

Added prompts when bottlenecks are removed.

Added a task skip button on the task interface to skip tasks that cannot be completed due to abnormal causes.

Modifications

Moderately enhanced the damage and effects of all Five Elements spell skills.

Slightly nerfed the skill effects of [BOSS - Cong Cong].

Added level requirements for using the Breakthrough Pills needed for realm advancement.

Adjusted the opening sequence to zoom in closer, reducing manual operation time.

Reduced the materials required for upgrading the core.

Modified the visual performance of the Golden Wheel Slash ripple effect.

Removals

Removed the mechanism where the Mana Shield did not refresh its shield value.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players couldn't attack after changing a broken weapon.

Fixed a bug preventing the completion of "[Task - Immortal's Former Residence] Step 3: Find the [Cultivation Method] in the former residence."

Fixed a bug where the attack ability could not end.

Fixed abnormal building health issues.

Fixed a bug where the Hunger debuff was not displayed.

Fixed an issue with abnormal spell key assignment.

Fixed an issue where the Earth Spike spell's multiple cast effect was not working.

Fixed an issue where the Fire Blaze spell did not follow the player's movement.