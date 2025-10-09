 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20321749 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added a task skip button on the task interface to skip tasks that cannot be completed due to abnormal causes.

  • Added prompts when bottlenecks are removed.

  • Added a camera effect when breaking the restriction of the Immortal's Former Residence.

Modifications

  • Modified the visual performance of the Golden Wheel Slash ripple effect.

  • Reduced the materials required for upgrading the core.

  • Adjusted the opening sequence to zoom in closer, reducing manual operation time.

  • Added level requirements for using the Breakthrough Pills needed for realm advancement.

  • Improved client-side saving.

  • Slightly nerfed the skill effects of [BOSS - Cong Cong].

  • Moderately enhanced the damage and effects of all Five Elements spell skills.

Removals

  • Removed useless ice sculptures.

  • Removed the mechanism where the Mana Shield did not refresh its shield value.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players couldn't attack after changing a broken weapon.

  • Fixed a bug preventing the completion of "[Task - Immortal's Former Residence] Step 3: Find the [Cultivation Method] in the former residence."

  • Fixed a bug where the attack ability could not end.

  • Fixed abnormal building health issues.

  • Fixed a bug where the Hunger debuff was not displayed.

  • Fixed an issue with abnormal spell key assignment.

  • Fixed an issue where the Earth Spike spell's multiple cast effect was not working.

  • Fixed an issue where the Fire Blaze spell did not follow the player's movement.

  • Fixed the incorrect description of the pill required for breaking through from Qi Refining Level 9 to Level 10.

Changed files in this update

