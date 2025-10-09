Massive Update!
Arena Editor
Ability to browse arenas created by other players and play on them
Ability to rate or report a created arena
Global Chat
Translation feature for any message from the global chat into your language
Characters can now walk and jump
Stamina for walking and jumping
Character rebalance
Map rebalance
Characters now have defense
Weapon usage GIFs
Ability to buy weapons with crystals
Each damage type now has a unique mechanic:
(Explosion) Deals 10% more damage at the center, decreasing with distance
(Laser) Disintegrates (kills) enemies with 15% or less health remaining
(Fire) Burning targets take 10% more damage
(Projectile) The bullet gets stuck in the leg, blocking jumps and reducing stamina by 20% (the bullet can be removed for 1 mana to restore jumping)
(Healing) Removes negative effects (as before)
(Electric) Chain reaction for 20 damage (as before)
(Melee) Every third melee attack deals critical damage (20 damage)
(Poison) Reduces enemy shooting and jumping range by 20%
Hovering over a character now shows their stats and active status effects
Removed 3-second countdown before battle
Turn time increased to 40 seconds
Mailbox added
Characters now automatically align to the slope of the ground they stand on
Added a basic tombstone after character death
Mines deal +50% damage on the next turn
Mines are now invisible to the enemy
Sniper rifle can now hit only one target but has improved aiming
Shield, trap, and freeze now last 3 turns instead of 4
Trap now also removes half of stamina
Freeze now removes the ability to jump and halves stamina in addition to slipperiness
Pumpkin is now of the Fire damage type
All fire-type weapons now inflict burn
Harpoon now pulls the shooter toward the enemy if shot in midair
Trajectory is now colored green when the character is poisoned
Added an explanation menu for all character stats
Localized shop prices
Airstrike explosion radius increased
Grenade explosion radius increased
Flamethrower fire visuals improved
Many effects reworked and improved
Many weapons had their knockback power adjusted
Improved many arenas (less pixelation on terrain cuts)
Changed icons for all character stats
Created a Telegram channel that relays all global chat messages from the game (t.me/cannonguyschatlive)
Some cards became more expensive but deal more damage
Megalaser now costs 10 mana, range unchanged
Several characters have changed damage types:
Dunk: Fire → Explosion
Raven: Explosion → Fire
Sam: Healing → Melee
Will: Poison → Healing
Eric: Melee → Poison
