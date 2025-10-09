 Skip to content
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20321742
Update notes via Steam Community

Massive Update!

  • Arena Editor

  • Ability to browse arenas created by other players and play on them

  • Ability to rate or report a created arena

  • Global Chat

  • Translation feature for any message from the global chat into your language

  • Characters can now walk and jump

  • Stamina for walking and jumping

  • Character rebalance

  • Map rebalance

  • Characters now have defense

  • Weapon usage GIFs

  • Ability to buy weapons with crystals

  • Each damage type now has a unique mechanic:

    (Explosion) Deals 10% more damage at the center, decreasing with distance
    (Laser) Disintegrates (kills) enemies with 15% or less health remaining
    (Fire) Burning targets take 10% more damage
    (Projectile) The bullet gets stuck in the leg, blocking jumps and reducing stamina by 20% (the bullet can be removed for 1 mana to restore jumping)
    (Healing) Removes negative effects (as before)
    (Electric) Chain reaction for 20 damage (as before)
    (Melee) Every third melee attack deals critical damage (20 damage)
    (Poison) Reduces enemy shooting and jumping range by 20%

  • Hovering over a character now shows their stats and active status effects

  • Removed 3-second countdown before battle

  • Turn time increased to 40 seconds

  • Mailbox added

  • Characters now automatically align to the slope of the ground they stand on

  • Added a basic tombstone after character death

  • Mines deal +50% damage on the next turn

  • Mines are now invisible to the enemy

  • Sniper rifle can now hit only one target but has improved aiming

  • Shield, trap, and freeze now last 3 turns instead of 4

  • Trap now also removes half of stamina

  • Freeze now removes the ability to jump and halves stamina in addition to slipperiness

  • Pumpkin is now of the Fire damage type

  • All fire-type weapons now inflict burn

  • Harpoon now pulls the shooter toward the enemy if shot in midair

  • Trajectory is now colored green when the character is poisoned

  • Added an explanation menu for all character stats

  • Localized shop prices

  • Airstrike explosion radius increased

  • Grenade explosion radius increased

  • Flamethrower fire visuals improved

  • Many effects reworked and improved

  • Many weapons had their knockback power adjusted

  • Improved many arenas (less pixelation on terrain cuts)

  • Changed icons for all character stats

  • Created a Telegram channel that relays all global chat messages from the game (t.me/cannonguyschatlive)

  • Some cards became more expensive but deal more damage

  • Megalaser now costs 10 mana, range unchanged

  • Several characters have changed damage types:

    Dunk: Fire → Explosion
    Raven: Explosion → Fire
    Sam: Healing → Melee
    Will: Poison → Healing
    Eric: Melee → Poison

Changed files in this update

