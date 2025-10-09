Massive Update!

Arena Editor

Ability to browse arenas created by other players and play on them

Ability to rate or report a created arena

Global Chat

Translation feature for any message from the global chat into your language

Characters can now walk and jump

Stamina for walking and jumping

Character rebalance

Map rebalance

Characters now have defense

Weapon usage GIFs

Ability to buy weapons with crystals

Each damage type now has a unique mechanic: (Explosion) Deals 10% more damage at the center, decreasing with distance

(Laser) Disintegrates (kills) enemies with 15% or less health remaining

(Fire) Burning targets take 10% more damage

(Projectile) The bullet gets stuck in the leg, blocking jumps and reducing stamina by 20% (the bullet can be removed for 1 mana to restore jumping)

(Healing) Removes negative effects (as before)

(Electric) Chain reaction for 20 damage (as before)

(Melee) Every third melee attack deals critical damage (20 damage)

(Poison) Reduces enemy shooting and jumping range by 20%

Hovering over a character now shows their stats and active status effects

Removed 3-second countdown before battle

Turn time increased to 40 seconds

Mailbox added

Characters now automatically align to the slope of the ground they stand on

Added a basic tombstone after character death

Mines deal +50% damage on the next turn

Mines are now invisible to the enemy

Sniper rifle can now hit only one target but has improved aiming

Shield, trap, and freeze now last 3 turns instead of 4

Trap now also removes half of stamina

Freeze now removes the ability to jump and halves stamina in addition to slipperiness

Pumpkin is now of the Fire damage type

All fire-type weapons now inflict burn

Harpoon now pulls the shooter toward the enemy if shot in midair

Trajectory is now colored green when the character is poisoned

Added an explanation menu for all character stats

Localized shop prices

Airstrike explosion radius increased

Grenade explosion radius increased

Flamethrower fire visuals improved

Many effects reworked and improved

Many weapons had their knockback power adjusted

Improved many arenas (less pixelation on terrain cuts)

Changed icons for all character stats

Created a Telegram channel that relays all global chat messages from the game (t.me/cannonguyschatlive)

Some cards became more expensive but deal more damage

Megalaser now costs 10 mana, range unchanged