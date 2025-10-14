Get ready for a new season: OPERATION: STEEL BARRAGE!
New update arrives, bringing with it:
- Final 3 Misions for Campaign 17
- Rebalanced Troops Weapons
- Refreshed Troops Portraits
- New Ground Taskforce event
- New Resurgence Event for Halloween
- New Weapons
- New Leaderboard competition
Version 1.7.31
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Zombie Gunship Survival Content Depot 1597481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update