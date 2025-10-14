 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20321686
Update notes via Steam Community
Get ready for a new season: OPERATION: STEEL BARRAGE!

New update arrives, bringing with it:

- Final 3 Misions for Campaign 17
- Rebalanced Troops Weapons
- Refreshed Troops Portraits
- New Ground Taskforce event
- New Resurgence Event for Halloween
- New Weapons
- New Leaderboard competition

