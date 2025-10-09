Dual-character interactions:
Fixed first-person camera issue during dual-character interactions
Fixed issue where characters appeared abnormally the next day after interaction
Story & Quests:
Fixed certain story character glitches and progression blocks
Fixed abnormal shadow rendering on characters
Fixed abnormal behavior in the outfit-changing system
Fixed potential errors during auto-save and load
Fixed missing story items in specific scenes
Fixed incorrect or missing story animations for some characters
Other Fixes:
Fixed some subtitle errors
Corrected location data errors on the map
Fixed issue where some plants disappeared
Fixed player camera issues
Remade several scene textures to improve visual quality
Various minor bug fixes
Optimization:
Optimized loading speed of certain buildings and improved overall game stability
