Dual-character interactions:

Fixed first-person camera issue during dual-character interactions

Fixed issue where characters appeared abnormally the next day after interaction

Story & Quests:

Fixed certain story character glitches and progression blocks

Fixed abnormal shadow rendering on characters

Fixed abnormal behavior in the outfit-changing system

Fixed potential errors during auto-save and load

Fixed missing story items in specific scenes

Fixed incorrect or missing story animations for some characters

Other Fixes:

Fixed some subtitle errors

Corrected location data errors on the map

Fixed issue where some plants disappeared

Fixed player camera issues

Remade several scene textures to improve visual quality

Various minor bug fixes

Optimization:

Optimized loading speed of certain buildings and improved overall game stability