9 October 2025 Build 20321593 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:59:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey All!
I was not originally planning to release more updates for Gun Frog but recently I decided it would be fun to overhaul the game a little bit. For the past month or two I have been busy improving the game in lots of new fun ways.

Here are some of the big changes I've made:
  • 2 new optional areas and bosses have been added to the game
  • All bosses have been rebalanced and given new updated behavior to feel more distinct
  • Enemy navigation has been improved
  • Camera movement is a lot smoother now
  • General movement is also a lot smoother
  • The ammo system has been overhauled
  • All the UI has been improved
  • A casino has been added to Cattail Cove
  • A hidden amulet has been added to the game
  • A lot of the game's art has been improved


I hope you guys enjoy this update and please let me know what you think about the changes I've made!

