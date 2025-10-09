I was not originally planning to release more updates for Gun Frog but recently I decided it would be fun to overhaul the game a little bit. For the past month or two I have been busy improving the game in lots of new fun ways.
Here are some of the big changes I've made:
- 2 new optional areas and bosses have been added to the game
- All bosses have been rebalanced and given new updated behavior to feel more distinct
- Enemy navigation has been improved
- Camera movement is a lot smoother now
- General movement is also a lot smoother
- The ammo system has been overhauled
- All the UI has been improved
- A casino has been added to Cattail Cove
- A hidden amulet has been added to the game
- A lot of the game's art has been improved
I hope you guys enjoy this update and please let me know what you think about the changes I've made!
Changed files in this update