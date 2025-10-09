2 new optional areas and bosses have been added to the game



All bosses have been rebalanced and given new updated behavior to feel more distinct



Enemy navigation has been improved



Camera movement is a lot smoother now



General movement is also a lot smoother



The ammo system has been overhauled



All the UI has been improved



A casino has been added to Cattail Cove



A hidden amulet has been added to the game



A lot of the game's art has been improved



Hey All!I was not originally planning to release more updates for Gun Frog but recently I decided it would be fun to overhaul the game a little bit. For the past month or two I have been busy improving the game in lots of new fun ways.Here are some of the big changes I've made:I hope you guys enjoy this update and please let me know what you think about the changes I've made!