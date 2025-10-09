Version 0.2.3 Patch Notes

This update focuses on improving UI clarity, refining some interaction systems, and addressing several persistent bugs. Ranged enemies and monument interactions have also received adjustments based on player feedback.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.2.3:

New Features

After defeating a chapter boss, a 10-second countdown will now begin. Once it ends, you will automatically transition to the statistic screen.

Changes

Chance percentages greater than 0 are now color-coded in the Forge screen .

Keyboard navigation has been added to the Character Selection screen . Also fixed issues where outlines wouldn't appear and hover couldn't be tracked correctly.

Interaction distance for Monuments has been increased.

Ranged enemies now have a reduced attack range .

Bombider’s movement speed has been reduced.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a mismatch between Hammathor’s attack indicator and the actual hitbox .

Fixed a bug where Shielded Rats in Nexarion Way would rotate abruptly while dashing.

Fixed a bug that caused Monuments to remain visible on the minimap after being used.

Fixed an issue where bosses remained marked on the minimap even after being defeated.

Fixed a bug where Bombider could not pass through other enemies as intended.

Fixed an issue where the hover highlight could get stuck in the Settings menu .

Fixed a bug that prevented players from picking up items under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the shadows of defeated enemies would linger longer than intended.

Fixed a bug where the Elite icons above enemies would disappear with delay after their death.

As always, thank you for your ongoing support and feedback. More improvements, content, and surprises are coming soon!

— The Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team

