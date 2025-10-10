Hello Engineers! 👋

The wait is over. Factory Planner: First Sparks is now live! ⚙️

The factories are running, the production lines are active, and the first machines are spinning.

Now it’s your turn to build your own factory and design the most efficient system. 🏭

This free prologue is the perfect way to enter the Factory Planner universe.

Every production line, every resource, and every decision reflects your vision.

🎮 Download, play, and share your feedback with us.

Your ideas will help shape the future of the full version!

Add it to your Wishlist!

Factory Planner: First Sparks is free, but keep an eye on the full version.

Add it to your wishlist to stay updated! ✅

Join our community, share your factory layouts and strategies.

Engineers unite, production begins! ⚙️

🔎 Check Out Our Other Games!