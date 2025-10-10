Hello Engineers! 👋
The wait is over. Factory Planner: First Sparks is now live! ⚙️
The factories are running, the production lines are active, and the first machines are spinning.
Now it’s your turn to build your own factory and design the most efficient system. 🏭
This free prologue is the perfect way to enter the Factory Planner universe.
Every production line, every resource, and every decision reflects your vision.
🎮 Download, play, and share your feedback with us.
Your ideas will help shape the future of the full version!
Add it to your Wishlist!
Factory Planner: First Sparks is free, but keep an eye on the full version.
Add it to your wishlist to stay updated! ✅
Join Our Discord!
Join our community, share your factory layouts and strategies.
Engineers unite, production begins! ⚙️