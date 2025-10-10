 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20321502
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Engineers! 👋

The wait is over. Factory Planner: First Sparks is now live! ⚙️
The factories are running, the production lines are active, and the first machines are spinning.
Now it’s your turn to build your own factory and design the most efficient system. 🏭

This free prologue is the perfect way to enter the Factory Planner universe.
Every production line, every resource, and every decision reflects your vision.

🎮 Download, play, and share your feedback with us.
Your ideas will help shape the future of the full version!

Add it to your Wishlist!

Factory Planner: First Sparks is free, but keep an eye on the full version.
Add it to your wishlist to stay updated!

Join Our Discord!

Join our community, share your factory layouts and strategies.

Engineers unite, production begins! ⚙️

🔎 Check Out Our Other Games!

