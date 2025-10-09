 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20321446 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yamafuda! uses Unity as its game engine.

Due to a vulnerability discovered in Unity recently, we have performed an update.

Unity【Security Update Advisory】
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Have a safe hike!

Changed files in this update

ヤマふだ！　にごうめ Content Depot 1727521
  • Loading history…
Windows ヤマふだ！　にごうめ win Depot 1727523
  • Loading history…
macOS ヤマふだ！　にごうめ mac Depot 1727524
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link