Yamafuda! uses Unity as its game engine.
Due to a vulnerability discovered in Unity recently, we have performed an update.
Unity【Security Update Advisory】
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Have a safe hike!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update