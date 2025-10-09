Hey Pinball Fans!



This update is packed with fixes, tweaks, and a few new features, all thanks to your continued feedback. We’ve focused on making tournaments smoother, menus easier to navigate, and customization more reliable.

We’ve made major improvements to the tournament and quest systems to make competition fairer and smoother:

Browsing Tournament Wizards now works correctly.

Fixed overlapping quest text in tournaments.

Leaderboards for both quests and tournaments now scroll properly across multiple pages, up to the Top 100 players .

Tournament UI buttons no longer overflow outside their panels.

Fixed the “You haven’t set a score yet” bug. Rankings now display correctly in all modes, not just Classic.

Backend optimizations make tournament data load faster, and replays are now working properly.

Fixed a Viking table tournament issue.

Corrected a bug in Wizards score calculation .

Your ranking is now also visible in the Custom Tournaments section. No need to open individual tournaments to see your position.

Added new Tournament types. You can now create Tournaments with Target Eliminator and Lamp Hunter modes for more variety and challenge!

We’ve continued optimizing the menu for better usability and cleaner presentation:

Added a “Skip” button for the epilepsy warning screen. Once the game loads in the background, you can skip it immediately.

Table Rules and News menus can now be scrolled using a controller (XINPUT) with the right joystick. (Steam Input support is still in progress.)

You can now exit the table selection screen using the back function in Tournament or Multiplayer creation.

Campaign menu buttons have been enlarged and adjusted to ensure a cleaner layout.

Minor UI tweaks across several menus for a more polished look.

Fixed an issue where room customization (walls, floors, stickers, etc.) didn’t save correctly.

Big Decorations and Toys now properly disappear when the background scene is set to OFF.

Customization saving is now more consistent across all tables.

Removed excessive empty space at the bottom of scrollbars in Customizations (e.g., Ball selection).

Switching from Tables back to News now updates the bottom menu bar correctly.

Slight font adjustments in the Options and Keyboard sections improve readability.

This update includes one of our biggest table-polishing passes yet:

Over 50 tables received bug fixes and improvements.

Adjustments include visual updates , audio refinements , gameplay fixes , and physics corrections .

Fixed specific issues like City Golf and Vampire total bonus display errors.

Addressed multiple rule and scoring inconsistencies .

Score reel alignment on retro tables has been corrected. Numbers now properly display even after rolling over the reels.

We hope these changes make the game feel smoother and more polished. As always, many of these fixes come directly from your reports, so thank you for helping us push Zaccaria Pinball forward with every update!

A New Era Begins Soon

In recent months, as we’ve been rebuilding and improving the new menu, we’ve also been preparing for something even bigger, the official launch of Zaccaria Pinball!

Thanks to your feedback and support, we’re excited to announce that the game will leave Early Access and launch fully in exactly one week!

But don’t worry, this isn’t the end, just the beginning of a new chapter in the game’s story. We’ll continue to update and expand the experience for everyone who loves pinball as much as we do.

One more thing: with the full release, prices will increase, so if there’s anything you’ve been considering adding to your collection, now’s the perfect time!

Stay tuned! We’ll be back soon with the launch and what’s coming next.

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team