Hey, Gas Jockeys!

First and foremost – we're so thankful for the great reception to the freshly released RV Camp DLC. We've been monitoring your suggestions and issues you have encountred, and we already bring you a much anticipated hotfix. Rest assured, we're still monitoring your comments whether it is on our official discord server or via support mail or any other social platform. Below you can find full patch notes for today's hotfix:

Fixed a bug in the Junkyard where pressing X while picking up a wreck to crush could cause it to fall out of the map.

Fixed a bug in the RV area where the Sauna ambient SFX was active everywhere instead of only in the sauna.

Fixed a bug in the RV system allowing players to check auto-checkout when it should be disabled.

Fixed a bug reported by players where campers couldn’t be checked in or out during an objective.

Fixed a bug in the Junkyard contracts where revealing parts consumed two contract points instead of one or not at all.

Fixed a crash occurring after loading specific saves (Bench Press crash).

Fixed a bug where keybinding on Num8 did not function correctly.

Fixed a bug in the custom gas prices UI where highlighting didn’t work until clicked with the mouse.

Fixed a visual issue where Christmas decorations displayed oversized bows.

Fixed a bug in the RV concert area where NPCs could get stuck on spot 4 while heading to the concert.

Fixed a bug in the RV Picnic minigame where the camera could clip inside NPCs.

Don't hesitate to share your comments with us if you spot something weird that is happening with your game. We will do our best to bring you the update as soon as possible. Until then, have a wonderful rest of your day and weekend ahead, and we see each other soon!