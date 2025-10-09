Hi everyone!

I was on a live stream doing a developer commentary of a friend playing DeadOS (you can watch it on Twitch here) and got some valuable feedback so this week I've been implementing fixes to the bugs encountered on the stream and also making AI improvements, so let's get down to it!

The biggest thing to talk about is that I've tweaked how the Cop Quarantine AI code works. Cops are now a lot better at finding Quarantine zones when they are in locations that are difficult for them to reach, making them more efficient at hunting down the zombie threat.

I've fixed a bug where civilians were getting stuck constantly reloading their weapons when they have smaller ammo clips than the military do. This was definitely an irritating bug to have happen during a live stream and I was super keen to get rid of it.

I fixed a bug when manually allocating cops where the civilian count goes up instead of down when assigning cops. I also fixed a bug where the cops glow while on the manual zombie infection screen.

Thanks for playing as always and see you in the next update!