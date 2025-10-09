 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20321374
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Inspect rework (new) - Initial implementation > Custom inspect scale and InteractAnimator rotation handling implemented; +Manipulation hack
  • Inspect rework (new): CalendarStoryRoom01 implemented + Calendar scale +scale transition added; KronikaAbs reworked for the new inspect
  • Context switching: Room00 green t-shirt on hanger
  • Unity upgrade to 6000.0.58f2 due to security issue
  • Post-feedback small fixes: Music Adapter - can't be thrown away, smaller interactable; AP6_Toy orientation fixed - now facing the camera in the inspect
  • Post-mid-playtests fixes: DeadPlant object prefab tweaks; StoryItem in stackable situations fixed; Undo rotate reset fix - important fix for numerous bugs from the playtest; Objects scale unified and chair pillow tweaked + its placeable plane; The suitcase and frying pan collisions tweaked; Inspect variants for certain object with better rotation; The blue box overlapped the Finish Quest button - fixed; Dialogue UI scalling - texts not fitting - fixed;
  • PlaceablePlane scale standarization - tween scale proportion bug fixed; + SaveBox / TrashBox tweaks and changes
  • Options inspect speed slider fix
  • Bigger SaveBox (again)
  • Dialogue system set to Extra warmup - will it help for lagging etc.?

