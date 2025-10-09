 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20321283 Edited 9 October 2025 – 13:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Heyo! This game now runs on the latest Unity 6.0LTS instead of legacy 2022.

I removed all issues I found from the big version change, but if there are any left, please let me know!

Yippie. :)

