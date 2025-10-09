MUSIC
- "Aerian Dance" is out !
- Bonus level Re{*}t will follow shortly !
- Currently working on a radio station, more coming soon...
CAREER
- Added controller rumble on all tracks
- Missiles and consumables are now triggered using L1 or R1
- Dezoom is now achieved by pressing the north button
- Inspect your inventory using the upper cross
- Added additional orientation indicators in recurrent rooms
- Added tooltips to power ups
- Balanced the map generation (less branching and more recurrent rooms)
- Made scrap stand out a little more
- Fixed a bunch of bugs and minor issues
- Modules range is now more narrow to focus enemies in front of the player
- Can no longer change track while interacting with a recurrent room
- Nerfed the "Veinard" upgrade boosting resources found in walls
- Reduced walls hitbox to make movements more permissive
- Raised the soundgem resistance when taking a hit
- Increased bosses' HP scaling when healing up (+75% > +100%)
- Gold walls now grant score and no scrap
GENERAL
- Dash length now scales on track volume
- Improved the main menu's interface and navigation
- Track's name now appears on the character when connecting to it
- Improved score gains scale contrast for better readability
- Improved menu UI's readability and fixed a few navigation bugs
- Score recap is now stacked and not music specific
- Fixed a bug making bosses disappear during a fight
- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes get stuck against a wall
- Fixed minor bugs in the tutorial
Ô.47 - [HOTFIX]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3199892
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3199893
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update