MUSIC

- "Aerian Dance" is out !

- Bonus level Re{*}t will follow shortly !

- Currently working on a radio station, more coming soon...



CAREER

- Added controller rumble on all tracks

- Missiles and consumables are now triggered using L1 or R1

- Dezoom is now achieved by pressing the north button

- Inspect your inventory using the upper cross

- Added additional orientation indicators in recurrent rooms

- Added tooltips to power ups

- Balanced the map generation (less branching and more recurrent rooms)

- Made scrap stand out a little more

- Fixed a bunch of bugs and minor issues

- Modules range is now more narrow to focus enemies in front of the player

- Can no longer change track while interacting with a recurrent room

- Nerfed the "Veinard" upgrade boosting resources found in walls

- Reduced walls hitbox to make movements more permissive

- Raised the soundgem resistance when taking a hit

- Increased bosses' HP scaling when healing up (+75% > +100%)

- Gold walls now grant score and no scrap



GENERAL

- Dash length now scales on track volume

- Improved the main menu's interface and navigation

- Track's name now appears on the character when connecting to it

- Improved score gains scale contrast for better readability

- Improved menu UI's readability and fixed a few navigation bugs

- Score recap is now stacked and not music specific

- Fixed a bug making bosses disappear during a fight

- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes get stuck against a wall

- Fixed minor bugs in the tutorial