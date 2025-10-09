 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20321207 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
○LDQ v1.17 changelog:

◇Bug fixes
"Unsigned Happy Soul Convallection Revival", "Lost and Found: Nameless Abandoned Infants", "Place Where Happiness Returns ~ Suzuran Hill",
in the above-mentioned Stage 5 Boss spell card, there is a bug where the color of the reflected bullets appears abnormal.

The incorrect wording in the following Japanese file "omake_cv_ldq(日本語).txt" has been corrected:
ドラヌース -> ドーラヌス
種族：木霊（原人形） -> 種族：木霊（元人形）
種族：木霊（原人間） -> 種族：木霊（元人間）

Replays from v1.16 can be used in v1.17.
Thank you again for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2525121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link