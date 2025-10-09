○LDQ v1.17 changelog:



◇Bug fixes

"Unsigned Happy Soul Convallection Revival", "Lost and Found: Nameless Abandoned Infants", "Place Where Happiness Returns ~ Suzuran Hill",

in the above-mentioned Stage 5 Boss spell card, there is a bug where the color of the reflected bullets appears abnormal.



The incorrect wording in the following Japanese file "omake_cv_ldq(日本語).txt" has been corrected:

ドラヌース -> ドーラヌス

種族：木霊（原人形） -> 種族：木霊（元人形）

種族：木霊（原人間） -> 種族：木霊（元人間）



Replays from v1.16 can be used in v1.17.

Thank you again for your continued support.