○LDQ v1.17 changelog:
◇Bug fixes
"Unsigned Happy Soul Convallection Revival", "Lost and Found: Nameless Abandoned Infants", "Place Where Happiness Returns ~ Suzuran Hill",
in the above-mentioned Stage 5 Boss spell card, there is a bug where the color of the reflected bullets appears abnormal.
The incorrect wording in the following Japanese file "omake_cv_ldq(日本語).txt" has been corrected:
ドラヌース -> ドーラヌス
種族：木霊（原人形） -> 種族：木霊（元人形）
種族：木霊（原人間） -> 種族：木霊（元人間）
Replays from v1.16 can be used in v1.17.
Thank you again for your continued support.
