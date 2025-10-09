Version 1.0.14 – VULTURETTE: winged chaos and pure firepower





New Level 15: VULTURETTE

Get ready to meet the angriest bird in the galaxy:

- 🪶 You’ll drive through a massive cave ruled by **VULTURETTE**, a gigantic flying beast.

- 🔥 It spits huge fireballs that can kill you—and destroy parts of the environment while doing it.

- 💨 Every explosion reshapes the terrain, so stay sharp or you’ll end up roasted.



Scary? Yes. Fun? Abolutely.

New Scoring System

- Each kill now multiplies your score depending on how fast you’re driving. - Standing still gives you x1. At full speed, you score x3. - In short: keep the pedal down if you want to climb the leaderboard!

Buggy Improvements

- Enhanced geometry for a sturdier, more modern look.

- Expanded dashboard display, following the latest automotive trends.



In short: fire, speed, and one giant bird with serious anger issues.