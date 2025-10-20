Achievement “Unreasonable uptime”: Fixed an issue where the achievement still required 60 seconds, even though it should be 30 seconds.

Achievement “Undercooked”: Fixed an issue where you didn’t get the achievement if you salvaged the Overclock.

Mission Goals: Fixed an issue where you had to complete 2 stages instead of just 1 while activating B0b-33 no more than 2 times. Also B0b-33 now only activates if there is fuel.