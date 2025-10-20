 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20321088 Edited 20 October 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements & Fixes

  • Achievement “Unreasonable uptime”: Fixed an issue where the achievement still required 60 seconds, even though it should be 30 seconds.

  • Achievement “Undercooked”: Fixed an issue where you didn’t get the achievement if you salvaged the Overclock.

  • Mission Goals: Fixed an issue where you had to complete 2 stages instead of just 1 while activating B0b-33 no more than 2 times. Also B0b-33 now only activates if there is fuel.

  • Improved the design of achievements where you have to equip 6 pieces of gear of the same rarity. It now also counts higher rarity gear.

Balance changes

  • Elimination gate 2 nerfed: Mandatory Pep Talk now gives +10% XP gain and +100 Max HP, Omega Mini Exploders mutator is changed to Serrated Claws II

  • Voltaic Stun Sweeper buffed: Base damage 48 → 55, Potency 20 → 22

  • Breach Cutter: Now has the [Lasting] tag

Changed files in this update

Depot 2321471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link