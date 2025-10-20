Improvements & Fixes
Achievement “Unreasonable uptime”: Fixed an issue where the achievement still required 60 seconds, even though it should be 30 seconds.
Achievement “Undercooked”: Fixed an issue where you didn’t get the achievement if you salvaged the Overclock.
Mission Goals: Fixed an issue where you had to complete 2 stages instead of just 1 while activating B0b-33 no more than 2 times. Also B0b-33 now only activates if there is fuel.
Improved the design of achievements where you have to equip 6 pieces of gear of the same rarity. It now also counts higher rarity gear.
Balance changes
Elimination gate 2 nerfed: Mandatory Pep Talk now gives +10% XP gain and +100 Max HP, Omega Mini Exploders mutator is changed to Serrated Claws II
Voltaic Stun Sweeper buffed: Base damage 48 → 55, Potency 20 → 22
Breach Cutter: Now has the [Lasting] tag
