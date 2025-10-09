Patch 0.0.3.12 - The Ghastly REVO Patch

The Miysst Spectral Management System

Your pulse is now a tool for managing this economy. You can harvest Green Miysst from happy Guests, stabilize scared Guests by giving them your own Miysst, and cleanse Ghasts by converting their negative Red Miysst back into a usable form (FREE-944, FREE-937, FREE-940). Ghasts Now Feed and Evolve: Ghasts are now drawn to Guests with high Miysst levels. They will actively "feed" on this energy, growing stronger and eventually evolving into more powerful forms. This makes managing both Guests and Ghasts a top priority (FREE-947, FREE-941, FREE-943).



Core Gameplay & System Upgrades

We've completely rebuilt the player interaction system. To bypass some tricky UE5 mouseover issues, we've implemented a new player trace system that works directly from the mouse cursor. The result is a much more reliable and responsive feel that now works flawlessly with all generic button objects in the game. Room Damage Overhaul (FREE-958): The rules for room damage have been significantly updated.

Hit Points: Rooms no longer deactivate after a single hit. They now have 3 hit points (or 6 if upgraded), making them more resilient.

New Damage Source: It's not just Ghosts causing trouble anymore! Unsatisfied Bar Patrons now have a chance to damage the rooms they are using.





Unhappy Guest Ships: If an orbiting Seeker leaves, your Hotel gains Ghosts. If a Vanguard leaves, you lose Lodging Permits. If a Patron leaves, you lose Snohe.

Bar Patrons Breaking Stuff: Bar Patron Guests inside your Hotel now have a 1% chance of breaking the amenity they are using. This chance increases to 2% if the room is upgraded.





We've reinstated and expanded the consequences for unhappy visitors to match the tabletop Manager rules.

