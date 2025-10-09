- Decreased Initial Load Time
- Various Tweaks to the UI
- Extended the Tutorial to include more gameplay mechanics
- Tutorial is no longer skippable
- Fixed Bug that allowed the Player to build more then 1 Headquarters
- Fixed Bug where Marketplace would erroneously show that the Warehouse is Full
- Fixed Various Bugs with PVP UI
- Fixed Bug where Daily Rewards were not being given to the Player
- Fixed Bug where Notifications would duplicate after being attacked
- Fixed Bug where PVP Cooldowns would break if the player had performed more then 6 attacks
- Fixed Bug where PVP Required Reagents would duplicate when selecting a modifier that had a reagant already included in the attack
- Fixed Bug where PVP Successful PVP Attacks would be treated as Failed ones
- Fixed Bug where PVP Required Reagents wouldn't be subtracted when attacking a Rival company
- Fixed Bug where PVP Attack Rating wasn't visually updating when selecting modifiers
- Fixed Bug where PVP Attacks would sometimes take twice as much quantity as shown
- Fixed Bug where Build Times were not showing up properly for some Buildings in Build Menu
- Fixed Blocked Terrain in PVP Map Mode
- Other small bug fixes
Update notes for 10/9/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
