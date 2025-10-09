Quick (and needed) hot fixes while I work on civilizations!
Changes
- Showing all creature's danger messages in the bottom menu.
- Allows you to continue editing creatures and plants even after reaching the energy limit.
Bug fixes
- Fixed error when loading backup saved files after a crash.
- Fixed some terrain rendering issues.
