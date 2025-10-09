 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20320824 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick (and needed) hot fixes while I work on civilizations!

Changes
- Showing all creature's danger messages in the bottom menu.
- Allows you to continue editing creatures and plants even after reaching the energy limit.

Bug fixes
- Fixed error when loading backup saved files after a crash.
- Fixed some terrain rendering issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471971
  • Loading history…
