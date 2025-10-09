 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20320810
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Adjusted team strength during the World Championship (mainly reduced team strength in the group stage).

  2. Fixed an issue where certain rules in the ban-pick system caused errors.

  3. Fixed an issue where, in the derived voice variation of [Gong], a [Gong] card would appear in the hand after [Fernan] copied and used [Boom].

  4. Added position display to player cards in the Archive.

  5. Fixed an issue where the "Highlight Moment" was adding 0 points.

  6. Fixed display issues for the World Championship honorary Quarter-Finalists and Round of 16.

