Adjusted team strength during the World Championship (mainly reduced team strength in the group stage).

Fixed an issue where certain rules in the ban-pick system caused errors.

Fixed an issue where, in the derived voice variation of [Gong], a [Gong] card would appear in the hand after [Fernan] copied and used [Boom].

Added position display to player cards in the Archive.

Fixed an issue where the "Highlight Moment" was adding 0 points.