9 October 2025 Build 20320751 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🆕 New Features

Trophy Stand Editing

  • Players can now adjust the position, rotation, and scale of trophy stands.

  • Trophy stands can be freely edited inside the Trophy Room.

Trophy Information UI Improvements

  • Animal Tier has been added.

  • Trophy Quality is now displayed in greater detail.

  • Each tier’s base quality range is 20 points. (e.g. T1 = 0–20, T5 = 80–100)

  • A trophy condition value is now displayed based on its quality.

Animal Tier Display

  • Animal carcasses now show their tier information.

  • Animal trophies also display their tier.

  • Existing animal carcasses will not have tier info until they are taxidermized, at which point it will be added.

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Reduced the size of Gazelles.

  • Reduced the size of African Rabbits.

  • Renamed Rhinoceros → White Rhinoceros, and Red Fox → European Red Fox.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451011
