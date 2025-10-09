🆕 New Features
Trophy Stand Editing
Players can now adjust the position, rotation, and scale of trophy stands.
Trophy stands can be freely edited inside the Trophy Room.
Trophy Information UI Improvements
Animal Tier has been added.
Trophy Quality is now displayed in greater detail.
Each tier’s base quality range is 20 points. (e.g. T1 = 0–20, T5 = 80–100)
A trophy condition value is now displayed based on its quality.
Animal Tier Display
Animal carcasses now show their tier information.
Animal trophies also display their tier.
Existing animal carcasses will not have tier info until they are taxidermized, at which point it will be added.
🔧 Bug Fixes
Reduced the size of Gazelles.
Reduced the size of African Rabbits.
Renamed Rhinoceros → White Rhinoceros, and Red Fox → European Red Fox.
