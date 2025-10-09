0.2.70 is here (yes, we know we wanted a different number too, but something else needed to be fixed)



Massive thanks to the group Language Pack Italia, who we will credit properly in-game in the next update for the Italian translation.



This version also has an updated version of the Unity engine since a critical security issue was detected by the Unity team on the last version, and we want to make sure you are always safe while playing our game.



There are quite a lot of fixes based on the reports that many of you provided, so let's dig into it



BUG FIXES

Credits are now scrollable all the way

If you had any boxes left around that could not be used (also known as the boxes from restockers being hit by cars), they will disappear and you will get their value back

Fixed some values not being shown properly in the daily report about income/expenses

Corrections for some painting issues with some pools

Fixed some painting issues with the stairs of the large slides.

Fixed an issue where, if the player quit the game during the tutorial at a specific point, the task progress would not save

Solved a case where visitors would get stuck in the swimming animation if the pool was destroyed/ moved

Fixed some of the camera jerking when ragdolling

Corrected the VFX of poops in the pool

Fixed a situation where 2 cleaners would try to clean the same spot and get stuck.

Fixed a task that required using the taser on bad visitors, which was counting all visitors

IMPROVEMENTS

Lifeguards now have an animation when pushing people stuck on the diving boards

When rescuing drowning visitors, they now act like the player and use the liferings (sorry, no more dragging visitors around). This should also make them more efficient

Lifeguards can now also revive visitors

Improved some collisions in the small spiral slide

The death slide level has been set to 4 stars to avoid confusion

Smelly guests will always be happy when squirted with the water gun

Game now also auto-saves when sleeping in the tent (so now auto-saves happen at park closing and at sleeping)

Some improvements on sliding animations, sounds, and momentum physics.

Fixes on the arm sizes of the player avatar that affected some combos of height and genres.





NEW FEATURES

Added an initial version of Italian (we will add it to the credits in-game in the next update, but we already want to say thanks to the group Language Pack Italia for their awesome job there)

Dropping purchased items into the dumpster now, refunds you for their cost.



We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates