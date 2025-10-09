Added: Steam Cloud save functionality.

Added: Equip and unequip options in the right-click menu.

Added: Several missing translations.

Added: UI auto-cleanup feature—now exiting to the main menu will reset a stuck UI.

Added: Items thrown from the town bridge will now fall into the river.

Added: Some subtle visual improvements.

Fixed: Issue where money pouches could be used infinitely (what a shame).

Fixed: Stackable items from merchants not displaying the correct stack count.

Fixed: Card library not updating when card-related items (e.g., arrows) were added or removed.

Fixed: When splitting a stack of items during a trade and canceling the action, the original stack quantity would double.

Fixed: Removed an NPC that caused the game to freeze.