Added: Steam Cloud save functionality.
Added: Equip and unequip options in the right-click menu.
Added: Several missing translations.
Added: UI auto-cleanup feature—now exiting to the main menu will reset a stuck UI.
Added: Items thrown from the town bridge will now fall into the river.
Added: Some subtle visual improvements.
Fixed: Issue where money pouches could be used infinitely (what a shame).
Fixed: Stackable items from merchants not displaying the correct stack count.
Fixed: Card library not updating when card-related items (e.g., arrows) were added or removed.
Fixed: When splitting a stack of items during a trade and canceling the action, the original stack quantity would double.
Fixed: Removed an NPC that caused the game to freeze.
Fixed: Removed the quick save/load feature, as it served little purpose.
10.9 : Minor Features & Quick Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
