9 October 2025 Build 20320574 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where the fuel trailer would disappear after loading a saved game.
  • Improved night lighting on the map. The effect is most noticeable on High and Ultra settings. We’re continuing work on improving Low and Medium settings. We’ve introduced a new method that doesn’t put extra load on your PCs, while making lights visible from a much greater distance.

  • Fixed textures for the ThunderX model.


Be sure to join our Discord! On the #community-events channel, we’re preparing a special contest/challenge for you. The prize will be a unique poster with your nickname, and you’ll become a part of our game!





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Our friends at Drago Entertainment have recently released their new Gas Station Simulator - RV Camp DLC! 🎉

To celebrate the launch, we’ve prepared a special bundle featuring Gas Station Simulator, the new RV Camp DLC, and Car Dealer Simulator!

