🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where the fuel trailer would disappear after loading a saved game.
- Improved night lighting on the map. The effect is most noticeable on High and Ultra settings. We’re continuing work on improving Low and Medium settings. We’ve introduced a new method that doesn’t put extra load on your PCs, while making lights visible from a much greater distance.
- Fixed textures for the ThunderX model.
