This week brings the beginning of our fall seasonal content. You can now find autumn resources throughout the world which can be gathered to obtain rare cosmetics and materials for making fall decorations for your settlement or house, as well as some fall themed food items. While these items won’t be removed, the resources that give them will only be around temporarily so go hunt them down while they are here! Our plan is to have this type of seasonal content return and grow in the future.



Marketplace Fixes,

For those who missed the previous updates, we had some issues that arose over the last week relating to the market which ultimately prompted us to need to temporarily disable the marketplace while we did a full audit on the logic. This led to a few issues being uncovered including confirming the ones we were aware of from players. We have already deployed the fix for this two days ago, but I wanted to mention here as I know some players will only see this through steam and not our discord.



Claim Ownership Takeover & Supplies Protection,

The final important aspect of this week's update is a two part feature which should create a safer and fairer way for claims to change hands when running out of supplies, especially in cases where the owner is MIA. Due to issues where random players were trying to “snipe” a claim which was expiring, we’ve updated the logic so that co-owners, then officers, then members have a first chance to take ownership of a claim before it becomes open to everyone. The way this works is that at certain time left thresholds, players with these ranks can take ownership of the claim before it runs out of supplies and become inactive for a smoother, uninterrupted transition. These values are currently set by us at:

Co-owners can take ownership at 3 days remaining (72 hours),

Officers can take ownership at 2 days remaining (48 hours),

Members can take ownership at 1 days remaining (24 hours),

Anybody can still take ownership at 0 time remaining (0 supplies) when the claim is inactive.,

With this change we have also given all active claims a free 3 days worth of supplies so any owners out of the loop who carefully planned out their time remaining needn’t have any concern about losing their claim to a co-owner or member before they expected.

The second part which both compliments this and helps address other common issues is a supplies spending protection which the owner of the claim can set on the treasury tab to make it so that supplies cannot be spent to take you below a certain amount of maintenance time left. This is currently defaulted to 72 hours which will prevent you from going into the range where someone in your claim might take it from you, but it can be set as high as the owner wants. I think it’s likely large claims may want to set this to even weeks long to keep a nice buffer. This supplies spending protection threshold applies to both research using supplies and empire capsule creation.



Up Next,

While we got a bit off track from our plans this week due to the marketplace issues, we haven’t forgotten about stuff we’ve been communicating. Up next week we have more packaging, bulk selling to travelers, more deployable variants and quality of life, as well as hopefully a big expansion to the social/chat side of the game.



Added,

Seasonal Fall resources, cosmetics, furniture and food,

The ability to clear out resources that you don't have the tool or skill requirements for when inside a claim,

The ability to take ownership of a settlement as a co-owner/officer/member before the claim runs out of supplies (3 days, 2 days, 1 day respectively, All claims received 3 days bonus supplies),

Ability for settlement owners to set a supplies spending limit, which can be found in the Treasury tab, that prevents research or Hexite capsule crafting from bringing the supplies level below that threshold,

Added construction power training from Brico,

Additional Audio Sound Effects has been added to the crab boss,

Various small improvements to the tutorial,

