Transmission: Moros Protocol Post-Launch Patch 1.0.10 Deployed



Errors and anomalies aboard the Orpheus have been identified by the maintenance crew. Work has been completed and all crew members will now notice synchronisation with protocol parameters are improved.





Weapons

Psiogloves: Damage increased by 5 (10 damage per shot -> 15 damage per shot). Augment slots increased by 1 (2 slots -> 3 slots). Visual bug fixed (some players managed to get the sphere fx stuck on their weapon).

Metal Storm: Augment slots increased by 1 (2 slots -> 3 slots). Tier increased ( tier 2 -> tier 3).

DualStr8Fires: Ammo consumption increased (1 per shot -> 1.5 per shot).

XM LED Strobe: Ammo consumption increased (1 per bullet to 2 per bullet).

Nano Ravid : Clip size increased to 25 (previously 20).

Weapon descriptions: Fire rate now shows proper rarity scaling when on the ground. Damage now includes players bioboost upgrades when on the ground (for proper comparison).

Weapon levels: Damage increase reduced from 10% to 5%.

Weapon upgrades: Vendor prices greatly reduced. (this will make the players be able to buff their weapons more, making the high damage of any weapon be the result of player weapon rather than finding a high level weapon from the chest).



Gameplay

Stamina: Base stamina of the player increased (30 stamina -> 40 stamina).

Reload: Players can now jump during the reloading animation.

Challenge Rooms: More rewards are accessible to the player after they complete it. The rewards scale accordingly to the difficulty level of the challenge room.

Vendor NPC: Fixed a bug that swapped the fire rate of your ranged weapons.

Co-op: Now you can see your team mate on the big map. Obstacles now trigger correctly when entered/exited.



Enemies

Lepper: New enemy added.

OOC Marauder: HP increased (120 to 150).

Fixed an issue with staggered enemies.

Fixed bugs on the laser attack of Sentinels of Ceroboros boss.

System

Graphics: Camera shake max limit was fixed.

Upgraded Unity Version to patch Unity’s recent security vulnerability.

Rooms

Barracks Area: Optimizations on obstacles. Fixes on maps.

OOC Frigate Area: Fixes on maps.

Challenge Rooms: Fixes applied.

Optimisation

Reduced performance cost of hallways and teleporters.

Optimised lighting shaders.

Moved music track loading to background execution and preload them during loading to optimise performance dips when loading a new room.

Cleanup residual temp objects after Room generation.

Defer unloading of rooms to later frames to reduce performance dips during room culling.

Other Bug Fixes and Notifications

Co-Op: Move dead player’s body to a reachable location when the terrain changes during bosses. Fixed an issue with some cutscenes locking a player out of the room when the other player triggered it.

Flight crew hopes that these improvements are satisfactory and contribute to your continued support of the project. Don’t hesitate to leave field reports as your feedback is invaluable to the future aboard the Orpheus.

See you in the stars 🌠

- Pixel Reign 🚀







