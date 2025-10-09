Some more quick fixes and improvements!

Fixes

Fixed issue where some Reinforcements in Chapter 4 would appear without being at Max HP on higher difficulties.

Fixed issue in Chapter 9 where a secret item's sparkle would not disappear after being picked up.

Fixed issue in Post-Game Map #6 where the turrets would attack the avatar, regardless of range.

Fixed issue where Mako's Vandal Promotion description wasn't entirely accurate.

Fixed issue where Promoting Astrid while she is in wolf form while in Base Camp would keep her fangs in her inventory instead of the Lunar Pendant until Turn 1 of the next chapter. Now the change happens while in Base Camp.

Improvements / Changes

Astrid's Druidic Casting now costs 3 durability (down from 5).

Killer Gauntlets's Price increased by 100G.

Stone Gauntlet's Price decreased by 100G.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!