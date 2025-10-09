 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20319941 Edited 9 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some more quick fixes and improvements!

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where some Reinforcements in Chapter 4 would appear without being at Max HP on higher difficulties.

  • Fixed issue in Chapter 9 where a secret item's sparkle would not disappear after being picked up.

  • Fixed issue in Post-Game Map #6 where the turrets would attack the avatar, regardless of range.

  • Fixed issue where Mako's Vandal Promotion description wasn't entirely accurate.

  • Fixed issue where Promoting Astrid while she is in wolf form while in Base Camp would keep her fangs in her inventory instead of the Lunar Pendant until Turn 1 of the next chapter. Now the change happens while in Base Camp.

Improvements / Changes

  • Astrid's Druidic Casting now costs 3 durability (down from 5).

  • Killer Gauntlets's Price increased by 100G.

  • Stone Gauntlet's Price decreased by 100G.

If you have any issues or wish to discuss the game, feel free to join our Discord Server.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1878494
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link