9 October 2025 Build 20319886
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A small update to fix two minor bugs and add something! Here the patch 1.1.e.

New thing:

- Damage and kills caused by status effects (such as burning or bleeding) are now counted for all statistics.

This means that bleeding damage inflicted by Esmélinia will now count towards her end-of-combat damage and total damage displayed in the associated menu. The same applies to damage suffered from enemy bleeding or status effects over time, such as Aldriak's healing!

Change:

- Ability to change rows before the battle against Demeres.

Bug fixes:

- It's not often that a bug is only present in the English version, but the power of basic attacks was not being displayed in combat (you will see a pink number appear under the Attack command, which corresponds to the power of a skill).

- Barog or your Mage voice had bug when voices were set to the “on kill” option.

Windows English Depot 1460821
Windows French Depot 1460823
