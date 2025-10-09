Greetings Awoken, Thank you for your feedback and patience. Your reports have been crucial in helping us identify and tackle key issues.



We are pleased to announce that Hotfix 2 is now live! This patch is focused on improving your experience with a host of updates, including:



A special thanks to our incredible Open Dev community! Your relentless dedication and passion for Lost Skies is epic.



Please restart Steam to ensure you download the latest update.









For a full breakdown of what's new, check out the detailed patch notes below:



Technical Fixes & Stability

Coherence 2.0 upgrade. This is a big one as it includes some important fixes for certain island entities not being in the right position for clients after the host leaves. It also includes some performance improvements, and other low-level fixes which will hopefully improve the overall stability.

Updated compression on ship part rotation storage. Hopefully the end of wall decorations rotating randomly 👀. Existing problems won't be fixed, but please let us know if you see it after correcting them.

When a ship fails to load from rare incidents of corrupted data, it should now try to load from the "shipwreck" data instead. Investigation is ongoing as to why this is happening to begin with.

Fixes to the way large ship containers work under the hood. This should prevent extra full containers from failing to sync with other players. This issue is troublesome. Please let us know ASAP if this re-appears.

"Double save" when Save + Quit is used from the main menu, has been resolved.

Fix for a rarer issue in the ship comfort system if the ship frame was altered whilst the comfort system itself was updating.

Should now be no longer possible to add a second helm or core to a ship at the same time as someone else whilst building.

Ship part damage should be more consistently visible to all clients. Previously would only work on freshly created ships, not ones loaded as part of world saves.

Fixed coherence configuration issue on Metal Stairs

All character dynamic hair and cloth should now simulate in the same timestep as the player (and thus be smoother/more stable)



Gameplay & Balance

Interacting with the shipyard when a ship is docked now shows the ship part stats (as it already does when interacting with the ship core)

Fixed several schematic issues - Please let us know if you're still seeing problems upgrading

A number of compendium fixes

Added drift learn and salvage amounts for recipes

Fixed some recipes that had no in-world loot objects

Reduced battery metal cost

Heralds should now aggro clients when the host is not nearby, including when the client enters a new world region without the host.

Heralds should now no longer congregate around islands, and will not chase you out of their world region. They'll shoot at you as you leave, but they'll hang back until you are out of range and they forget you.

Wind is now fully synchronised between the host and clients as well as now saving. So no spontaneous 180 degree wind swaps on reloading worlds.

Atlas lifters should now work on the spherical and cube keys for object / hole puzzles in the Midlands region for all players.

Harbingers have had a balancing pass and should now feel like a more appropriate challenge.

Sails have been made lighter across the board.

Rare sails upgrade now work again when crafting from scratch [new]



UI & Controls

Fix for rarer issues when resetting keybindings

Audio

VFX balancing around Orbs and Cannon audio

Updated Boss fight music

Known issues:



The following are new issues we’d appreciate any information on:

Possible for players when killed by falling tree, to not be able to move on respawn. Restarting the session resolves this.

Sometimes certain LDS Container entities (the thing behind storage, ships, and loot bags) will fail to save on the first save of the session. So changes made within 5 minutes (before the first autosave) might not save properly. Saves after this autosave should continue as expected.

And some existing issues of note we’re still actively working on

When crossing between islands, it’s possible for the ship to freeze for 10-20 seconds, or until you take the helm.

Possible to be left behind by ships under similar circumstances, causing players to fall into the sky.

Storage desync - this is due to duplicated “ghost” storage in ship data, still investigating.

Bald islands - we’ve had much fewer internal reports on this, so not 100% confident we’ve solved them all yet.



To stay up-to-date on known issues, check out the regularly updated Forum post > Here



Again, thank you for your incredible support and for helping us identify these issues.



The Lost Skies Team