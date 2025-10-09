Fixed the bug preventing players from clicking on the Shop and Control Panel buttons

Fixed incorrect amount of currency and XP awarded at the end of a game

Fixed incorrect relic information displayed on the level summary screen in Endless Loop

Improved item spawn handling after a player's death, which sometimes prevented floppy disks from being picked up

Fixed the bug that could trap players when using the keypad in Suburbs

Fixed mouse sensitivity not being saved correctly in the Tutorial level

Smiler: improved visual during its attack

Fixed the buzzing sound from lights in Level 0 that could persist under certain conditions

Added a fallback system for the beacon deployment position in extraction sequences, ensuring it appears correctly