Fixed the bug preventing players from clicking on the Shop and Control Panel buttons
Fixed incorrect amount of currency and XP awarded at the end of a game
Fixed incorrect relic information displayed on the level summary screen in Endless Loop
Improved item spawn handling after a player's death, which sometimes prevented floppy disks from being picked up
Fixed the bug that could trap players when using the keypad in Suburbs
Fixed mouse sensitivity not being saved correctly in the Tutorial level
Smiler: improved visual during its attack
Fixed the buzzing sound from lights in Level 0 that could persist under certain conditions
Added a fallback system for the beacon deployment position in extraction sequences, ensuring it appears correctly
Added automatic refresh of the session list when entering the session selection screen
