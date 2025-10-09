 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20319747 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the bug preventing players from clicking on the Shop and Control Panel buttons

  • Fixed incorrect amount of currency and XP awarded at the end of a game

  • Fixed incorrect relic information displayed on the level summary screen in Endless Loop

  • Improved item spawn handling after a player's death, which sometimes prevented floppy disks from being picked up

  • Fixed the bug that could trap players when using the keypad in Suburbs

  • Fixed mouse sensitivity not being saved correctly in the Tutorial level

  • Smiler: improved visual during its attack

  • Fixed the buzzing sound from lights in Level 0 that could persist under certain conditions

  • Added a fallback system for the beacon deployment position in extraction sequences, ensuring it appears correctly

  • Added automatic refresh of the session list when entering the session selection screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link