Hey adventurers,

The time has come: Runeborn has officially entered Early Access!

With a 30% launch discount and great bundles, check out the Steam page for more information!

About the game 💥

Runeborn is a dark fantasy roguelike that merges deckbuilding with a slot-machine-like mechanic.

Forge your Runebook, crush enemies, and combine trinkets of boundless power to destroy the forces of Malakar!

Key Features:

Cast spells by spinning rune columns like slot reels.

Customize and enhance runes with amulets and auras to shape your strategy.

Discover 150 Trinkets to unlock synergies, boost damage, and create wild combos.

Challenge unique starting enemies, elites, and bosses for greater risks and rewards.

Earn coins from powerful foes and spend them in five specialty shops.

Every run offers fresh variety with endless replayability.

Release Notes 🗒️

Click on Show More to see the detailed patch notes:

Details NEW Features Added Town Feature - currently a work in progress

Added Editions Feature

Added Endless mode Feature

Added Anticipation Animations - currently a work in progress 2 NEW Runebooks 22 NEW Enemies 11 Minions, 9 Elites, 1 Chapter Boss, 1 FINAL Boss Enemy Updates Elites now have individual reward modifiers (different coin reward values)

Vypras Petrified (Renamed from Frozen) Runes now count as holds 36 NEW Trinkets, now totalling 171 Trinkets Trinket Updates Ocarina - Now always Conjures a Scroll when opening a Chest

Inner Peace Old: x1 Multi. Grow by x0.2 Multi every time a Meditation is used. Max x5 Multi New: x1 Multi. Grow by x0.1 Multi every time a Meditation is used. Added additional descriptor to Chaos Yarn to tell you which Spell Line it is targeting Prismatic Eye is more consistent against Avia and the Siren Night Sky now takes Wilds into account Added missing feedback for several Trinkets that reset Free restocks now disappear when you sell your last Merchant Coupon Merchant Coupon is now Unique

10 NEW Scrolls Scroll Updates Doubling Wealth max reduced to 10 Coins

Avarice Dreams rarity increased to Rare 1 NEW Forbidden Scroll Forbidden Scroll Updates Curse of Greed - Destroy 5 random Runes to get 15 Coins (previously 20 Coins) 3 NEW Amulets Amulet Updates Reworked Amulets to have their own metadata

Amulet Trigger Feedback Added

Failed Feedback Added to Divine Amulet

Amulet Feedback numbers now come from the amulet

Necromantic Amulet Old: x2 Multi. 25% Chance to Destroy the Rune. New: x2 Multi. Destroy the Rune in 3 Triggers, after the Cast

Psionic Amulet Old: x1.5 Multi New: x1.15 Multi. Plus x0.15 Multi per previous Psionic Amulet Triggered in the Spell Line

Shrinking Amulet renamed to Plague Amulet (spoiler) 4 NEW Auras Aura Updates Reworked Auras to have their own metadata

Aura Trigger Feedback Added

Failed Feedback added to Mind Aura

Mind Aura : Old: Conjure a Scroll when this Rune is Triggered New: 20% chance to Conjure a Scroll, Plus 20% Chance per previous Rune in the Spell Line

Wealth Aura : Old: +3 Coins when this Rune is Triggered New: +1 Coin, +1 Coin per previous Rune in the Spell Line

Tooltips Reworked tooltip visuals and formatting

Added tooltips to empty Trinket & Scroll slots

Aura, Amulet, and various other Tooltip description improvements

Mirror Trinkets tooltips now show when you’re copying a Unique Trinket

Casts and Meditation tooltips are now triggered from hovering their resource orbs

Improved Rune tooltips for Amulets/Auras Localization Now officially supports English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, German, Spanish

Lots of improvements for various grammar/spelling issues Shops The Rune Smasher now allows you to select multiple Runes for MASS DESTRUCTION Recycler feedback delay added to show coin values changing independently in the Rune Smasher

General shop now has a dedicated Trinket and dedicated Scroll slot

Scroll shop now sells all Scrolls (not just Amulet and Aura Scrolls) General Added Cast acceleration

Added Collections Tabs for Scrolls, Forbidden Scrolls, Amulets, and Auras

Added Resource entries

Added Amulet and Aura information to the Scroll Usage screen

Added basic Coins anti-cheat for Leaderboards

Added a back button in Level Select to go back to shop

Added more Achievements

Added New Game warning when starting a New Game after resetting the Tutorial

Added Seed to the Game Win and Game Over screen

Added click to Copy to Clipboard on the Seed in the Settings, Game Win and Game Over screens

Updated the Rune Damage infrastructure to support larger integers

Updated all Trinket, Scroll, Amulet and Aura art

Updated all skip functionality to “Hold to Skip”

Updated New Game Screen

Updated timing on Achievement Toasts to happen after their action is shown instead of instantly

Updated Growth and Degradation colourizing to be clearer/cleaner and conflict less with other keywords

Updated Default Cast animation to reveal column by column

Inverted Flashbangs

Failed and Success sound effects added for Divine Amulet and Mind Aura

Mastered all sound effects and music

Changing languages no longer requires players to restart their game

Thief Scrolls no longer destroy Runes

Damage Breakdown Popup now highlights the previous Casts damage in the health bar

Last Cast Breakdown now opens on by holding Tab

Removed the Cast All At End option

Runebook name and icon added to Game End screens and Leaderboard Entries

General Tutorial improvements

Shop background art is now synced with the current Chapter Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Unique tags where not showing on Trinkets in shops, chests, and unlock cards

Fixed an issue with Restock button visual states

Fixed an issue with Emoji spacing causing visual artifacts

Fixed an issue with video playback on Steam Deck

Fixed an issue with Leaderboard popup Tooltip positioning

Fixed an issue where player can open the Rune Inventory at the wrong time during the Tutorial

Fixed an issue with some inconsistent Trinket Grow triggers and feedbacks

Fixed an issue where Inner Peace displays 2 different feedback effects simultaneously

Fixed an issue where changing displays with different scaling (DPI) values would cause the Controller Virtual Mouse canvas to be offset and incorrectly scaled

Fixed an issue where players could open the Settings and leave the game during important UI Transitions

Fixed an issue where you could Softlock the Tutorial during the Trinket Rearrange step

Fixed an issue where Negative Cast modifiers were displayed as Positive in the Cast Tooltip

Fixed an issue where Tidy Tie was showing the incorrect value during its activation

Fixed an issue with Meditation Trinkets not showing feedback properly at times

Fixed an issue where you can use a Scroll while using a Forbidden Scroll

Fixed an issue where tooltips from the Rune Smasher Shop wouldn’t get cleaned up

Fixed an issue where Scroll of the Ram could override the minimum 6 Rune limit per Column Inventory

Fixed an issue where the Rune Inventory Button was not interactable after skipping Tutorial

Fixed an issue where the wrong price was shown on Gems in the Gem shop

Fixed an issue where Rune tooltips in the Rune Inventory could go offscreen

Fixed an issue where Gems were not listed on Trinket Item Cards in Chests

Fixed an issue where Mirror Trinkets would not show what was being copied

Fixed an issue where Stamp of Approval could overwrite Vypras Frozen display by placing an Aura on it after it was Frozen

Fixed an issue where you could get Infinite Multi

Fixed an issue with Forbidden Scroll of Enhancement

Fixed an issue where the Holds Tooltip could be mispositioned

Fixed an issue which caused Meditations count to Desync

Fixed an issue when selling a Chameleon Tail's copy target while opening a Chest

Fixed an issue where Tarnished Pendant and Sands of Time were showing incorrect grow values

Fixed an issue where Damage Amulets had the wrong calculation with Firestarter and Explosive Powder

Fixed an issue where Night Sky was not providing any visual updates to your Casts

Fixed an issue where spamming the Rune Inventory button caused a UI desynchronization

Fixed an issue where several Amulets, Auras, Scrolls, and Forbidden scrolls were missing Keywords in their tooltips

Fixed an issue where Trinket tooltips can render off-screen

Fixed an issue where the Meditation and Cast Orbs would flicker

Fixed an issue where the Chapter number was off-by-one on the Game Over Screen (classic programmer brain)

Fixed an issue where percentages in Enemy Abilities were not being updated by Items

Fixed an issue that soft locked the game when Multi in a Spell Line exceeded 1.7976931348623157E+308

Fixed several issues with number formatting after changing languages

Fixed several issues with Elite enemy effects not getting cleaned up, causing Softlocks

What's next? 👀

The team at iDream Interactive is already at work on the next big update, Echoes of Fate, coming in November.

We’ve prepared a roadmap so you can get a better overview of what’s coming in the next few months of this Early Access. We’ll keep updating it as things progress:

Thank you!! 🫶

First, a big shout-out to the team at iDream Interactive for their hard work and dedication, and a huge thank you to all beta testers, wishlisters, and everyone who supported the game development along the way.

It’s just the beginning of the adventure, and we need you more than ever during Early Access to help us polish the game as much as possible!

If you enjoy the game, a positive review helps a lot. And if you have any feedback, feel free to share it on our Discord server — we can’t wait to hear from you!

