Hey adventurers,
The time has come: Runeborn has officially entered Early Access!
With a 30% launch discount and great bundles, check out the Steam page for more information!
About the game 💥
Runeborn is a dark fantasy roguelike that merges deckbuilding with a slot-machine-like mechanic.
Forge your Runebook, crush enemies, and combine trinkets of boundless power to destroy the forces of Malakar!
Key Features:
Cast spells by spinning rune columns like slot reels.
Customize and enhance runes with amulets and auras to shape your strategy.
Discover 150 Trinkets to unlock synergies, boost damage, and create wild combos.
Challenge unique starting enemies, elites, and bosses for greater risks and rewards.
Earn coins from powerful foes and spend them in five specialty shops.
Every run offers fresh variety with endless replayability.
Release Notes 🗒️
Click on Show More to see the detailed patch notes:
Details
NEW Features
Added Town Feature - currently a work in progress
Added Editions Feature
Added Endless mode Feature
Added Anticipation Animations - currently a work in progress
2 NEW Runebooks
22 NEW Enemies
11 Minions, 9 Elites, 1 Chapter Boss, 1 FINAL Boss
Enemy Updates
Elites now have individual reward modifiers (different coin reward values)
Vypras Petrified (Renamed from Frozen) Runes now count as holds
36 NEW Trinkets, now totalling 171 Trinkets
Trinket Updates
Ocarina - Now always Conjures a Scroll when opening a Chest
Inner Peace
Old: x1 Multi. Grow by x0.2 Multi every time a Meditation is used. Max x5 Multi
New: x1 Multi. Grow by x0.1 Multi every time a Meditation is used.
Added additional descriptor to Chaos Yarn to tell you which Spell Line it is targeting
Prismatic Eye is more consistent against Avia and the Siren
Night Sky now takes Wilds into account
Added missing feedback for several Trinkets that reset
Free restocks now disappear when you sell your last Merchant Coupon
Merchant Coupon is now Unique
10 NEW Scrolls
Scroll Updates
Doubling Wealth max reduced to 10 Coins
Avarice Dreams rarity increased to Rare
1 NEW Forbidden Scroll
Forbidden Scroll Updates
Curse of Greed - Destroy 5 random Runes to get 15 Coins (previously 20 Coins)
3 NEW Amulets
Amulet Updates
Reworked Amulets to have their own metadata
Amulet Trigger Feedback Added
Failed Feedback Added to Divine Amulet
Amulet Feedback numbers now come from the amulet
Necromantic Amulet
Old: x2 Multi. 25% Chance to Destroy the Rune.
New: x2 Multi. Destroy the Rune in 3 Triggers, after the Cast
Psionic Amulet
Old: x1.5 Multi
New: x1.15 Multi. Plus x0.15 Multi per previous Psionic Amulet Triggered in the Spell Line
Shrinking Amulet renamed to Plague Amulet (spoiler)
4 NEW Auras
Aura Updates
Reworked Auras to have their own metadata
Aura Trigger Feedback Added
Failed Feedback added to Mind Aura
Mind Aura:
Old: Conjure a Scroll when this Rune is Triggered
New: 20% chance to Conjure a Scroll, Plus 20% Chance per previous Rune in the Spell Line
Wealth Aura:
Old: +3 Coins when this Rune is Triggered
New: +1 Coin, +1 Coin per previous Rune in the Spell Line
Tooltips
Reworked tooltip visuals and formatting
Added tooltips to empty Trinket & Scroll slots
Aura, Amulet, and various other Tooltip description improvements
Mirror Trinkets tooltips now show when you’re copying a Unique Trinket
Casts and Meditation tooltips are now triggered from hovering their resource orbs
Improved Rune tooltips for Amulets/Auras
Localization
Now officially supports English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, German, Spanish
Lots of improvements for various grammar/spelling issues
Shops
The Rune Smasher now allows you to select multiple Runes for MASS DESTRUCTION
Recycler feedback delay added to show coin values changing independently in the Rune Smasher
General shop now has a dedicated Trinket and dedicated Scroll slot
Scroll shop now sells all Scrolls (not just Amulet and Aura Scrolls)
General
Added Cast acceleration
Added Collections Tabs for Scrolls, Forbidden Scrolls, Amulets, and Auras
Added Resource entries
Added Amulet and Aura information to the Scroll Usage screen
Added basic Coins anti-cheat for Leaderboards
Added a back button in Level Select to go back to shop
Added more Achievements
Added New Game warning when starting a New Game after resetting the Tutorial
Added Seed to the Game Win and Game Over screen
Added click to Copy to Clipboard on the Seed in the Settings, Game Win and Game Over screens
Updated the Rune Damage infrastructure to support larger integers
Updated all Trinket, Scroll, Amulet and Aura art
Updated all skip functionality to “Hold to Skip”
Updated New Game Screen
Updated timing on Achievement Toasts to happen after their action is shown instead of instantly
Updated Growth and Degradation colourizing to be clearer/cleaner and conflict less with other keywords
Updated Default Cast animation to reveal column by column
Inverted Flashbangs
Failed and Success sound effects added for Divine Amulet and Mind Aura
Mastered all sound effects and music
Changing languages no longer requires players to restart their game
Thief Scrolls no longer destroy Runes
Damage Breakdown Popup now highlights the previous Casts damage in the health bar
Last Cast Breakdown now opens on by holding Tab
Removed the Cast All At End option
Runebook name and icon added to Game End screens and Leaderboard Entries
General Tutorial improvements
Shop background art is now synced with the current Chapter
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Unique tags where not showing on Trinkets in shops, chests, and unlock cards
Fixed an issue with Restock button visual states
Fixed an issue with Emoji spacing causing visual artifacts
Fixed an issue with video playback on Steam Deck
Fixed an issue with Leaderboard popup Tooltip positioning
Fixed an issue where player can open the Rune Inventory at the wrong time during the Tutorial
Fixed an issue with some inconsistent Trinket Grow triggers and feedbacks
Fixed an issue where Inner Peace displays 2 different feedback effects simultaneously
Fixed an issue where changing displays with different scaling (DPI) values would cause the Controller Virtual Mouse canvas to be offset and incorrectly scaled
Fixed an issue where players could open the Settings and leave the game during important UI Transitions
Fixed an issue where you could Softlock the Tutorial during the Trinket Rearrange step
Fixed an issue where Negative Cast modifiers were displayed as Positive in the Cast Tooltip
Fixed an issue where Tidy Tie was showing the incorrect value during its activation
Fixed an issue with Meditation Trinkets not showing feedback properly at times
Fixed an issue where you can use a Scroll while using a Forbidden Scroll
Fixed an issue where tooltips from the Rune Smasher Shop wouldn’t get cleaned up
Fixed an issue where Scroll of the Ram could override the minimum 6 Rune limit per Column Inventory
Fixed an issue where the Rune Inventory Button was not interactable after skipping Tutorial
Fixed an issue where the wrong price was shown on Gems in the Gem shop
Fixed an issue where Rune tooltips in the Rune Inventory could go offscreen
Fixed an issue where Gems were not listed on Trinket Item Cards in Chests
Fixed an issue where Mirror Trinkets would not show what was being copied
Fixed an issue where Stamp of Approval could overwrite Vypras Frozen display by placing an Aura on it after it was Frozen
Fixed an issue where you could get Infinite Multi
Fixed an issue with Forbidden Scroll of Enhancement
Fixed an issue where the Holds Tooltip could be mispositioned
Fixed an issue which caused Meditations count to Desync
Fixed an issue when selling a Chameleon Tail's copy target while opening a Chest
Fixed an issue where Tarnished Pendant and Sands of Time were showing incorrect grow values
Fixed an issue where Damage Amulets had the wrong calculation with Firestarter and Explosive Powder
Fixed an issue where Night Sky was not providing any visual updates to your Casts
Fixed an issue where spamming the Rune Inventory button caused a UI desynchronization
Fixed an issue where several Amulets, Auras, Scrolls, and Forbidden scrolls were missing Keywords in their tooltips
Fixed an issue where Trinket tooltips can render off-screen
Fixed an issue where the Meditation and Cast Orbs would flicker
Fixed an issue where the Chapter number was off-by-one on the Game Over Screen (classic programmer brain)
Fixed an issue where percentages in Enemy Abilities were not being updated by Items
Fixed an issue that soft locked the game when Multi in a Spell Line exceeded 1.7976931348623157E+308
Fixed several issues with number formatting after changing languages
Fixed several issues with Elite enemy effects not getting cleaned up, causing Softlocks
What's next? 👀
The team at iDream Interactive is already at work on the next big update, Echoes of Fate, coming in November.
We’ve prepared a roadmap so you can get a better overview of what’s coming in the next few months of this Early Access. We’ll keep updating it as things progress:
Thank you!! 🫶
First, a big shout-out to the team at iDream Interactive for their hard work and dedication, and a huge thank you to all beta testers, wishlisters, and everyone who supported the game development along the way.
It’s just the beginning of the adventure, and we need you more than ever during Early Access to help us polish the game as much as possible!
If you enjoy the game, a positive review helps a lot. And if you have any feedback, feel free to share it on our Discord server — we can’t wait to hear from you!