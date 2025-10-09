Hey Farmers!

After the latest update, some players are experiencing an issue where the game shows 0B when trying to download, and launching the game triggers an error saying the game executable is missing.

We’re already on it! Our team is working hard on a fix and will release an update very soon. Thank you for your patience, and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.

We appreciate your support and can’t wait for you to get back to building your perfect farm! 🌾

— The Farmer’s Market Team