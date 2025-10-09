Fix for recently publicized Unity security vulnerability.
Other minor bug fixes.
By necessity compiled with IL2CPP now rather than Mono. Hopefully a little more performant on some platforms.
Windows update 9 October 2025 (Mac to follow)
