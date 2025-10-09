 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20319586 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for recently publicized Unity security vulnerability.
Other minor bug fixes.
By necessity compiled with IL2CPP now rather than Mono. Hopefully a little more performant on some platforms.

