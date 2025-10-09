 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20319583 Edited 9 October 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ship Explorer version 1.10 is now live! We’ve added some fun new features as well as some important quality of life updates to enhance your gameplay experience. Read the patch notes in full below:

  • -Upgraded game to Unreal Engine 5.6

  • -Updated water system including general improvements to visuals and wakes

  • -Added ability to view propellers underwater

  • -The Player can now equip a lantern at any time

  • -Photo Mode was built from the ground up and is now our own in house implementation. Screenshots are integrated into Steam

  • -Added interactive objects throughout existing ships

  • -Added state system to track inspected items

  • -Added mouse and controller inversion

  • -Added extra key bindings to new features

  • -Created a Level Gallery to view photos found

  • -Collision bug fixes

  • -Audio big fixes

  • -Weather bug fixes

  • -Overall performance and gameplay improvements

*Note: It is recommended that users perform a GPU driver update to the latest version allowed by individual systems.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3700471
Windows 64-bitDLC 3713910English Depot 3713910
Windows 64-bitDLC 3751970English Depot 3751970
Windows 64-bitDLC 4043130English Depot 4043130
