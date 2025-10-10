 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20319578 Edited 10 October 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve released Ver.0.7.7.8, which fixes the issue where the game could crash and force close during gameplay in Ver.0.7.7.5.

This update includes:

  • Application of Unity’s official patch to fix the underlying engine issue

  • Internal parameter adjustments to improve stability on certain environments

If you experienced crashes in Ver.0.7.7.5, please update to the latest version (Ver.0.7.7.8) — this should resolve the problem for most users.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused, and truly appreciate your patience and reports while we worked to resolve this.
We’ll continue to do our best to ensure a stable and enjoyable experience for all players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
