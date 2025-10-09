New Features Added confirmation for unit recycling.

The campaign screen now automatically launches on the first startup of the game in single-player mode.

Introduced a feature for watching multiplayer match replays.





Improvements HP, MP, RAN, SIG, and MOV stats in unit details are now displayed as whole numbers.

Improved color coding of stats in unit details.

Fixed incorrect coloring of zero-value stats in unit details.

The Campaign button in single-player mode is now larger and has a new tint.

Unified fonts in the unit description.

Changed the color of the separator in the options menu.

Adjusted text formatting during experience distribution.

Lowered the introductory text window in the campaign.

Hidden the promotion symbol in the tutorial campaign.

Added missing descriptions for certain stats.

Unit promotion details are now displayed after clicking a button and are separated by dividers.

Unit stats are now shown when hovering over a unit in the pre-game unit selection menu.

The unit bar has been reduced in size, moved closer to the unit, and made clickable for selection.

An icon now appears during experience distribution to indicate a unit promotion.

In the main menu, the Collection and Cards buttons are now highlighted if unit promotions are available.

Adjusted pickup placement logic in single-player mode - fewer duplicates.

Deck modification is now disabled in Tower and Survival modes.





Bug Fixes Fixed a bug causing weapons to sometimes remain yellow.

Fixed an issue with the Skulk ability.

Fixed Leap not working when targeting the center of the board.

Fixed AI not moving certain units in extreme edge cases.

Void Arrow can now steal mana from your own units as well.

Fixed a bug where a dying unit whose death revealed fog of war would not play the correct death animation.

Fixed Berserker attack animations.

Fixed dialogue crashes.

Fixed incorrect visual effects of abilities in the board center.

Fixed incorrect level display in single-player mode.

Improved experience calculation during distribution.

Fixed a bug causing cards to appear grayed out during unit recycling.

Fixed a crash related to card recycling.

The Quit and Surrender options now count the game as lost when applicable - otherwise, they simply end the game.