New Features
Pressing the Spacebar now resets the game speed to 1x normal speed.
Decomposing Celetial Wrath equipment now grants weapon enhancement bonuses to all ranks of weapons within the corresponding type in Brain Squeezer System.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Pressing the Spacebar now resets the game speed to 1x normal speed.
Decomposing Celetial Wrath equipment now grants weapon enhancement bonuses to all ranks of weapons within the corresponding type in Brain Squeezer System.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update