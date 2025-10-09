 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20319532 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Pressing the Spacebar now resets the game speed to 1x normal speed.

  • Decomposing Celetial Wrath equipment now grants weapon enhancement bonuses to all ranks of weapons within the corresponding type in Brain Squeezer System.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3376851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link