 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Little Nightmares III Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20319483 Edited 10 October 2025 – 04:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

A new beta hotfix is now available.

Please make sure to create a backup of your save files before switching to the beta, as they may not be compatible with the new version.

Important: This is a beta hotfix. Technical issues, instability, or bugs may occur.

How to install the beta version:

  1. Open your Steam library and right-click on The Bus.

  2. Select Properties.

  3. Go to the Betas tab.

  4. Under Beta participation, select „beta - Public Beta“.

  5. Close the window – the beta download should start automatically.

  6. After the download, launch The Bus via Play.

Changelog 0.24.88074 EA

  • Repaints no longer appear as potentially incompatible

  • Crash with telemetry fixed

  • Solaris gear shift corrected

  • Crash with old profiles fixed

  • Players now appear on the map even when far away

  • AI buses spawn better in multiplayer

  • AI buses no longer get stuck while searching for the break stop

  • AI buses no longer spawn inside other AI buses

  • AI buses now spawn with correct trailer positions

  • Workshop fleets can be loaded again

  • Commands added for ticket chance, AI buses, and traffic density

  • Level art graphics corrected

  • Performance improvements*

*The impact of the performance improvements may vary depending on your system – based on hardware, installed software, and background processes.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20319483
The Bus Content Depot 491541
The Bus - Scania CW18M Depot 491542
The Bus - MAN Lion's City DD Depot 897493
The Bus - eCitaro Depot 897498
The Bus - Citea LLE Depot 898611
DLC 2295470 The Bus - AX Depot 898613
DLC 2295471 The Bus - AD Depot 898614
DLC 2295473 The Bus - IL Depot 898616
DLC 2407411 Depot 898617
DLC 2407410 Depot 898618
DLC 1684630 Depot 898619
Depot 898622
Depot 898624
Depot 898626
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link