This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new beta hotfix is now available.

Please make sure to create a backup of your save files before switching to the beta, as they may not be compatible with the new version.

Important: This is a beta hotfix. Technical issues, instability, or bugs may occur.

How to install the beta version:

Open your Steam library and right-click on The Bus. Select Properties. Go to the Betas tab. Under Beta participation, select „beta - Public Beta“. Close the window – the beta download should start automatically. After the download, launch The Bus via Play.

Changelog 0.24.88074 EA

Repaints no longer appear as potentially incompatible

Crash with telemetry fixed

Solaris gear shift corrected

Crash with old profiles fixed

Players now appear on the map even when far away

AI buses spawn better in multiplayer

AI buses no longer get stuck while searching for the break stop

AI buses no longer spawn inside other AI buses

AI buses now spawn with correct trailer positions

Workshop fleets can be loaded again

Commands added for ticket chance, AI buses, and traffic density

Level art graphics corrected

Performance improvements*

*The impact of the performance improvements may vary depending on your system – based on hardware, installed software, and background processes.