A new beta hotfix is now available.
Please make sure to create a backup of your save files before switching to the beta, as they may not be compatible with the new version.
Important: This is a beta hotfix. Technical issues, instability, or bugs may occur.
How to install the beta version:
Open your Steam library and right-click on The Bus.
Select Properties.
Go to the Betas tab.
Under Beta participation, select „beta - Public Beta“.
Close the window – the beta download should start automatically.
After the download, launch The Bus via Play.
Changelog 0.24.88074 EA
Repaints no longer appear as potentially incompatible
Crash with telemetry fixed
Solaris gear shift corrected
Crash with old profiles fixed
Players now appear on the map even when far away
AI buses spawn better in multiplayer
AI buses no longer get stuck while searching for the break stop
AI buses no longer spawn inside other AI buses
AI buses now spawn with correct trailer positions
Workshop fleets can be loaded again
Commands added for ticket chance, AI buses, and traffic density
Level art graphics corrected
Performance improvements*
*The impact of the performance improvements may vary depending on your system – based on hardware, installed software, and background processes.
Changed depots in beta branch