 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20319447 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pilots, a quick patch just dropped with targeted tweaks and bug fixes. Here’s what changed:

🛠 Improvements

  • Skill Selection Revamp — Updated layout and visuals for the skill selection screen.

Quality of Life

  • Post-Selection Immunity (0.5s) — After you pick a skill, you’re briefly invulnerable for a smoother transition back to gameplay.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Wrecking Orb — corrected hitbox for reliable collisions.

  • Boss Health Bars — fixed an issue where a new boss spawned before the previous one was defeated, causing health bars to overlap.

  • Gravity Anchor (Easy) — effect now applies properly on Easy difficulty.

  • “Impossible” Unlocked Text — now correctly appears on game complete.

  • Inconsistent Fire Rate — resolved rare cases where weapons didn’t fire as frequently as intended.

Want to Help Void Resurgence Grow?
As a small indie project, Void Resurgence really relies on its community to spread the word. If you’ve spent some time with the game, leaving a quick review on Steam makes a huge difference — even a few words help new players discover it. Your support directly fuels the game’s growth and keeps the updates coming.

The Void Resurgence Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3669051
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3669052
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link