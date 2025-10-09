Pilots, a quick patch just dropped with targeted tweaks and bug fixes. Here’s what changed:
🛠 Improvements
Skill Selection Revamp — Updated layout and visuals for the skill selection screen.
✨ Quality of Life
Post-Selection Immunity (0.5s) — After you pick a skill, you’re briefly invulnerable for a smoother transition back to gameplay.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Wrecking Orb — corrected hitbox for reliable collisions.
Boss Health Bars — fixed an issue where a new boss spawned before the previous one was defeated, causing health bars to overlap.
Gravity Anchor (Easy) — effect now applies properly on Easy difficulty.
“Impossible” Unlocked Text — now correctly appears on game complete.
Inconsistent Fire Rate — resolved rare cases where weapons didn’t fire as frequently as intended.
⭐ Want to Help Void Resurgence Grow?
As a small indie project, Void Resurgence really relies on its community to spread the word. If you’ve spent some time with the game, leaving a quick review on Steam makes a huge difference — even a few words help new players discover it. Your support directly fuels the game’s growth and keeps the updates coming.
– The Void Resurgence Team
