Pilots, a quick patch just dropped with targeted tweaks and bug fixes. Here’s what changed:

🛠 Improvements

Skill Selection Revamp — Updated layout and visuals for the skill selection screen.

✨ Quality of Life

Post-Selection Immunity (0.5s) — After you pick a skill, you’re briefly invulnerable for a smoother transition back to gameplay.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Wrecking Orb — corrected hitbox for reliable collisions.

Boss Health Bars — fixed an issue where a new boss spawned before the previous one was defeated, causing health bars to overlap.

Gravity Anchor (Easy) — effect now applies properly on Easy difficulty.

“Impossible” Unlocked Text — now correctly appears on game complete.

Inconsistent Fire Rate — resolved rare cases where weapons didn’t fire as frequently as intended.

⭐ Want to Help Void Resurgence Grow?

As a small indie project, Void Resurgence really relies on its community to spread the word. If you’ve spent some time with the game, leaving a quick review on Steam makes a huge difference — even a few words help new players discover it. Your support directly fuels the game’s growth and keeps the updates coming.

– The Void Resurgence Team